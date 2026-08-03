Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Up 4.1% - What's Next?

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.42 and last traded at $112.08. 3,460,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,808,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.63.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $93.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $70.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $120.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Hut 8 from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hut 8

Hut 8 Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.65). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 109.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $139.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor Semah sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,250. The trade was a 24.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rick Rickertsen sold 17,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,924,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,924,010. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,206 shares of company stock worth $11,376,242. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Hut 8 by 175.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 235.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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