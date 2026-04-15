hVIVO (LON:HVO) Posts Earnings Results

hVIVO (LON:HVO - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The company had revenue of GBX 4,677 million during the quarter. hVIVO had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

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hVIVO Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of hVIVO stock opened at GBX 8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.67. hVIVO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.31 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 25 price target on shares of hVIVO in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, hVIVO currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 17.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on hVIVO

hVIVO Company Profile

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model. In addition, the company is developing a database of infectious disease progression data that include Disease in Motion platform, which comprises unique datasets, such as clinical, immunological, virological, and digital (wearable) biomarkers.

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