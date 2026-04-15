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hVIVO (LON:HVO) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
hVIVO logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EPS: hVIVO reported EPS of GBX (0.87) for the quarter with revenue of GBX 4,677 million, a net margin of 10.37% and return on equity of 11.97%.
  • Shares opened at GBX 8.50 and were trading down 2.3%; the company has a market capitalization of £58.51 million, a P/E of 11.04 and a 52‑week range of GBX 4.31–19.50.
  • Analyst view: Shore Capital reiterated a Buy rating with a GBX 25 price target, while the consensus rating is "Buy" with an average target of GBX 17.50.
  • Interested in hVIVO? Here are five stocks we like better.

hVIVO (LON:HVO - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The company had revenue of GBX 4,677 million during the quarter. hVIVO had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

hVIVO Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of hVIVO stock opened at GBX 8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.67. hVIVO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.31 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 25 price target on shares of hVIVO in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, hVIVO currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 17.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on hVIVO

hVIVO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model. In addition, the company is developing a database of infectious disease progression data that include Disease in Motion platform, which comprises unique datasets, such as clinical, immunological, virological, and digital (wearable) biomarkers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for hVIVO (LON:HVO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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