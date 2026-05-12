Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 262.29% and a negative return on equity of 95.09%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.54 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Hyperfine's conference call:

Hyperfine posted Q1 2026 revenue of $3.9 million , up 83% year over year , making it the company’s second-highest quarter ever and supported by sales across all three business verticals.

Hyperfine posted , up , making it the company’s second-highest quarter ever and supported by sales across all three business verticals. Gross margin expanded to 50.7% , the third straight quarter above 50%, while net cash burn improved to $8.8 million from $10.1 million a year ago, showing better operating leverage and spending discipline.

, the third straight quarter above 50%, while net cash burn improved to from $10.1 million a year ago, showing better operating leverage and spending discipline. Management reiterated full-year 2026 guidance for $20 million-$22 million in revenue , 50%-55% gross margin , and $26 million-$28 million in cash burn , while saying the business should strengthen through the year.

Management reiterated full-year 2026 guidance for , , and , while saying the business should strengthen through the year. The company highlighted several commercial and regulatory milestones, including CE and UKCA marks for the next-generation system and Optive AI software, more than 50% enrollment in the Contrast PMR study, and strong reception to its advanced DWI software.

The company highlighted several commercial and regulatory milestones, including for the next-generation system and Optive AI software, more than in the Contrast PMR study, and strong reception to its advanced DWI software. Hyperfine sees growth coming from hospitals/IDNs, neurology offices, and international markets, with an expanding pipeline of multi-site IDN deals and plans to launch in Europe in the third quarter; the company also discussed future use in OR and angio-suite settings.

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Hyperfine Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:HYPR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 820,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,371. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Hyperfine has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $169.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyperfine

In other Hyperfine news, COO Thomas Teisseyre sold 24,188 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $29,267.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 354,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,124.08. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Hale sold 24,188 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $29,267.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 275,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,732.52. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 26.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYPR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Hyperfine by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 80,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hyperfine by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HYPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hyperfine from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Hyperfine to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hyperfine

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc NASDAQ: HYPR is a medical technology company focused on expanding access to advanced neuroimaging through its portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The company's flagship product, Swoop®, is designed to enable bedside MRI scanning in a wide range of clinical environments, including emergency departments, intensive care units and outpatient clinics. By leveraging a compact, high-performance permanent magnet and a custom-designed gradient system, Hyperfine aims to reduce the logistical and financial barriers associated with traditional, large-scale MRI installations.

The Swoop system features a lightweight, wheeled design that can be maneuvered directly to a patient's bedside, allowing clinicians to conduct diagnostic imaging without the need to transport critically ill or immobile patients.

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