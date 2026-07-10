Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $8.03. Hyperliquid Strategies shares last traded at $7.7760, with a volume of 2,294,829 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PURR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.00 to $18.40 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hyperliquid Strategies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyperliquid Strategies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on PURR

Hyperliquid Strategies Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $8.17.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyperliquid Strategies Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyperliquid Strategies Company Profile

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

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