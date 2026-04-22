IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.6154.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IAC from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised IAC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IAC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. IAC has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.06.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $645.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IAC will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Company Profile

IAC NASDAQ: IAC is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company's operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC's Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

Further Reading

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