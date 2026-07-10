Ian Richard Cloke Sells 32,833 Shares of Afentra (LON:AET) Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET - Get Free Report) insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 32,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61, for a total transaction of £20,028.13.

Ian Richard Cloke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Ian Richard Cloke purchased 32,043 shares of Afentra stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 per share, with a total value of £19,546.23.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Ian Richard Cloke acquired 31,028 shares of Afentra stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 per share, with a total value of £18,927.08.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Ian Richard Cloke sold 32,000 shares of Afentra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61, for a total transaction of £19,520.

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Afentra Stock Up 0.7%

AET stock opened at GBX 60.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.36. Afentra plc has a 52 week low of GBX 36.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 89.40. The company has a market cap of £161.74 million, a P/E ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Afentra to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 80 to GBX 115 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Afentra presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 104.33.

View Our Latest Report on AET

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. Afentra plc was formerly known as Sterling Energy plc and changed its name to Afentra plc in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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