Iberdrola (IBDRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Iberdrola to post earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $12.1491 billion for the quarter.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Iberdrola had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 13.40%.The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. On average, analysts expect Iberdrola to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iberdrola alerts: Sign Up

Iberdrola Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IBDRY opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $69.66 and a 52-week high of $100.64. The company has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBDRY. Citigroup raised shares of Iberdrola to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised shares of Iberdrola from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Iberdrola from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBDRY

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company's core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola's business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Iberdrola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iberdrola wasn't on the list.

While Iberdrola currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here