IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Daniella Ballou-Aares Sells 500 Shares

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX - Get Free Report) Director Daniella Ballou-Aares sold 500 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $17,505.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $372,611.43. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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IBEX Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 98,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,120. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a market cap of $398.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.69.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. IBEX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 31.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IBEX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,941 shares of the company's stock worth $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in IBEX by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 275,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 30,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in IBEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBEX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IBEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings cut IBEX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBEX

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Holdings, Inc is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that specializes in customer experience solutions for a range of industries, including telecommunications, cable, technology, financial services and e-commerce. The company's core offerings encompass multichannel customer support delivered via voice, email, chat, social media and digital self-service platforms. In addition to front-line contact center services, IBEX provides back-office processing, order management, technical troubleshooting and analytics-driven insights to help clients optimize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Beyond traditional contact center operations, IBEX has built a proprietary technology stack designed to integrate real-time data analytics, workforce management and quality assurance.

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