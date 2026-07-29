ICL Group (ICL) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $2.0125 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ICL Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.97. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from ICL Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ICL Group's payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $72,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICL shares. Weiss Ratings raised ICL Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICL Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICL Group

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: ICL. The company's origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL's core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

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