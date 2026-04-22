Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $222.00 price objective (down from $231.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered Icon from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $216.00 price objective on Icon in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Icon from $200.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on ICLR

Icon Stock Down 1.7%

Icon stock opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. Icon has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $211.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Icon by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,145 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Icon by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company's stock.

About Icon

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

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