ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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ICUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.00.

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ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $166.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.57 and a 200 day moving average of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $170.48.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.65 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The company's revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In related news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,363.60. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,414,596.80. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 2.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 32.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 38.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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