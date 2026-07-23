IDACORP (IDA) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $511.8730 million for the quarter. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $437.51 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IDACORP alerts: Sign Up

IDACORP Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:IDA opened at $148.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $120.52 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $211,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,351.10. This trade represents a 41.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,202 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $80,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,390 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in IDACORP by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,828 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,589 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in IDACORP by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 21,505 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded IDACORP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDACORP from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $157.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Get Our Latest Report on IDA

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDACORP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDACORP wasn't on the list.

While IDACORP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here