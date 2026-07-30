IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.300-6.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get IDACORP alerts: Sign Up

IDACORP Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE IDA opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $154.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.51 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 18.60%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio is 58.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDA. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IDACORP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $157.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded IDACORP from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDACORP

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $211,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,351.10. The trade was a 41.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,940 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $266,275,000 after buying an additional 188,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,887,948 shares of the energy company's stock worth $238,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,847 shares of the energy company's stock worth $162,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 800,492 shares of the energy company's stock worth $101,310,000 after acquiring an additional 262,992 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 745,810 shares of the energy company's stock worth $94,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDACORP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDACORP wasn't on the list.

While IDACORP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here