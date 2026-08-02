IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised IDACORP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on IDACORP from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $157.00 price objective on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.29.

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View Our Latest Analysis on IDA

IDACORP Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $122.30 and a fifty-two week high of $154.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $211,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,351.10. This represents a 41.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the energy company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the energy company's stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the energy company's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company's stock.

IDACORP News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IDACORP this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDACORP reported second-quarter net income of $102.6 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, up from $95.8 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier. EPS exceeded consensus estimates, supported by customer growth, rate changes and revenue from large contract customers. IDACORP Second-Quarter 2026 Results

IDACORP reported second-quarter net income of $102.6 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, up from $95.8 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier. EPS exceeded consensus estimates, supported by customer growth, rate changes and revenue from large contract customers. Positive Sentiment: The company raised the lower end of its 2026 EPS guidance to $6.30-$6.45 from $6.25-$6.45. Management cited ongoing customer growth, rate changes and the addition of 250 megawatts of battery capacity, while assuming normal weather and limited additional tax credits. IDACORP Raises 2026 Guidance

The company raised the lower end of its 2026 EPS guidance to $6.30-$6.45 from $6.25-$6.45. Management cited ongoing customer growth, rate changes and the addition of 250 megawatts of battery capacity, while assuming normal weather and limited additional tax credits. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $155 from $154, indicating potential upside from recent trading levels, though it maintained an “equal weight” rating. Wells Fargo IDACORP Price Target Update

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $155 from $154, indicating potential upside from recent trading levels, though it maintained an “equal weight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue increased year over year but came in at $469.8 million, below the approximately $511.9 million analyst forecast. This creates a counterpoint to the EPS beat, particularly for investors focused on utility revenue growth. IDACORP Q2 Earnings and Revenue Results

Revenue increased year over year but came in at $469.8 million, below the approximately $511.9 million analyst forecast. This creates a counterpoint to the EPS beat, particularly for investors focused on utility revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity shows several company executives selling shares and no reported insider purchases over the past six months. While these transactions may be routine, they could modestly weigh on sentiment.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

Further Reading

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