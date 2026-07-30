Identiv (INVE) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Identiv to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $5.7330 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 70.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Identiv Stock Down 4.9%

INVE opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVE. UBS Group set a $3.10 price target on shares of Identiv in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Identiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Identiv to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Identiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Identiv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 617,481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Identiv during the second quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 56.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,295 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company's stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc NASDAQ: INVE is a global provider of physical security and secure identification solutions, delivering hardware and software platforms that protect people, property and assets. Founded in 1969 through the establishment of Hirsch Electronics and later rebranded as Identiv in 2008, the company has evolved to address the convergence of physical and digital security in an increasingly connected world.

The company's product portfolio spans RFID and NFC reader modules, smart card and credential technologies, access control hardware, secure IoT connectivity, and contactless identification solutions.

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