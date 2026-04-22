IDEX (IEX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $845.7520 million for the quarter. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.The company had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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IDEX Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IEX stock opened at $204.96 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $157.25 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.99 and a 200-day moving average of $185.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in IDEX by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in IDEX by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $129,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded IDEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IEX

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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