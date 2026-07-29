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IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
IDEX logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IDEX exceeded quarterly expectations: Adjusted EPS was $2.32 versus the $2.11 consensus, while revenue rose 6.4% year over year to $920.6 million, topping estimates.
  • Management raised its outlook: The company now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $8.70–$8.85 and third-quarter EPS of $2.20–$2.25; orders also reached a record $1.07 billion.
  • Shares reached a new 52-week high amid positive sentiment: Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $244, though the stock’s roughly 35x earnings valuation may limit room for disappointment.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $232.55 and last traded at $239.8090, with a volume of 608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.65.

The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company had revenue of $920.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.850 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.250 EPS.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Key Stories Impacting IDEX

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEX this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. IDEX reported adjusted EPS of $2.32, up from $2.07 a year earlier and above the $2.11 analyst consensus. Revenue increased 6.4% year over year to $920.6 million, surpassing estimates of $905.4 million. IDEX Q2 earnings and revenues top estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Orders reached a record level. Second-quarter orders rose 29% reported, or 28% organically, to $1.07 billion. Organic sales increased 5%, while net income rose to $143.4 million from $131.6 million a year earlier, indicating healthy operating momentum. IDEX Q2 sales rise to record $921 million
  • Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. IDEX now expects 2026 organic sales growth of 5% to 6% and adjusted EPS of $8.70 to $8.85, above the prior consensus estimate of $8.49. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.20 to $2.25 also exceeds the $2.19 consensus, reinforcing expectations for continued earnings growth.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with IDEX receiving a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. However, the stock’s valuation—approximately 35 times earnings—leaves less room for execution disappointments.
  • Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity was limited to selling: CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares over the past six months. This may modestly temper sentiment, although the sales do not outweigh the earnings beat and improved guidance.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.00.

View Our Latest Report on IDEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,623 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,068 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its position in shares of IDEX by 11.2% during the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 13,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

IDEX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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