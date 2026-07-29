IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $920.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.700-8.850 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.200-2.250 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from IDEX's conference call:

Strong second-quarter performance: Organic sales grew 5%, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 70 basis points to 28.1%, and adjusted EPS increased 12% to $2.32, excluding a $0.08 per-share benefit from IEEPA tariff refunds.

Organic sales grew 5%, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 70 basis points to 28.1%, and adjusted EPS increased 12% to $2.32, excluding a $0.08 per-share benefit from IEEPA tariff refunds. Orders and backlog accelerated: Organic orders increased 28%, led by 47% growth in Health & Science Technologies (HST), with particular strength in data centers, semiconductors, and space and defense. Management said longer-dated orders are improving visibility into 2027 and beyond.

Organic orders increased 28%, led by 47% growth in Health & Science Technologies (HST), with particular strength in data centers, semiconductors, and space and defense. Management said longer-dated orders are improving visibility into 2027 and beyond. IDEX raised its 2026 outlook, now expecting 5%-6% organic growth, adjusted EBITDA margins of 27%-27.3%, and adjusted EPS of $8.70-$8.85, versus prior EPS guidance of $8.35-$8.55.

Performance was uneven across segments: HST revenue grew 12%, while Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT) grew 1% and Fire & Safety/ 있다? Defense Products (FSDP) declined 1%; however, management cited early improvement in traditional short-cycle industrial demand and continued strength in water, mining, aerospace, and fire and safety.

HST revenue grew 12%, while Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT) grew 1% and Fire & Safety/ 있다? Defense Products (FSDP) declined 1%; however, management cited early improvement in traditional short-cycle industrial demand and continued strength in water, mining, aerospace, and fire and safety. The company plans to increase 2026 capital expenditures to approximately $110 million, primarily to expand HST capacity for 2027-2028 demand, while maintaining roughly $75 million in quarterly share repurchases and retaining flexibility for bolt-on acquisitions.

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IDEX Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.00. The company had a trading volume of 855,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.73. IDEX has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $243.80.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is 43.20%.

More IDEX News

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. IDEX reported adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share, above the $2.11 consensus estimate and up from $2.07 a year earlier. Revenue reached $920.6 million, topping the $905.4 million estimate and increasing 6.4% year over year. IDEX quarterly earnings report

IDEX reported adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share, above the $2.11 consensus estimate and up from $2.07 a year earlier. Revenue reached $920.6 million, topping the $905.4 million estimate and increasing 6.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Demand indicators were particularly strong. Orders rose 29% on a reported basis, or 28% organically, to a record $1.07 billion. The company also reported $143.4 million in net income, compared with $131.6 million in the prior-year quarter, while diluted EPS increased 11% to $1.93. IDEX Q2 sales rise to record $921 million

Orders rose 29% on a reported basis, or 28% organically, to a record $1.07 billion. The company also reported $143.4 million in net income, compared with $131.6 million in the prior-year quarter, while diluted EPS increased 11% to $1.93. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its outlook. Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was set at $8.70–$8.85, above the $8.49 analyst consensus, while third-quarter guidance of $2.20–$2.25 also exceeded the $2.19 estimate. Full-year organic sales growth is projected at 5%–6%.

Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was set at $8.70–$8.85, above the $8.49 analyst consensus, while third-quarter guidance of $2.20–$2.25 also exceeded the $2.19 estimate. Full-year organic sales growth is projected at 5%–6%. Positive Sentiment: IDEX returned capital to shareholders through $77 million of share repurchases and $54 million in dividends, supporting the investment case.

IDEX returned capital to shareholders through $77 million of share repurchases and $54 million in dividends, supporting the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintained an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus, while institutional ownership changes were mixed, with several large funds adding shares and others reducing or exiting positions. IDEX analyst recommendation

Analysts maintained an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus, while institutional ownership changes were mixed, with several large funds adding shares and others reducing or exiting positions. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity was a modest caution: CEO Eric Ashleman sold 15,385 shares during the past six months and reported no purchases. The stock also trades at a relatively elevated valuation of roughly 34 times earnings, which could increase sensitivity to any slowdown.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDEX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 41.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in IDEX by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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