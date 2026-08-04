IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.690-14.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $749.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $21.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $589.66. The company had a trading volume of 373,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,157. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.43. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $518.55 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 752 shares of the company's stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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