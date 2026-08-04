IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.33, Zacks reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.690-14.940 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from IDEXX Laboratories' conference call:

Strong second-quarter performance: Revenue grew 10% reported and 9% organically, while comparable EPS increased 15% to $4.27. IDEXX raised its full-year revenue outlook to $4.70 billion–$4.745 billion and EPS outlook to $14.69–$14.94.

Revenue grew 10% reported and 9% organically, while comparable EPS increased 15% to $4.27. IDEXX raised its full-year revenue outlook to $4.70 billion–$4.745 billion and EPS outlook to $14.69–$14.94. CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue grew 10.3% organically, including nearly 10% growth in the U.S. and nearly 12% internationally, driven by testing volumes, customer additions, instrument placements and higher utilization.

Innovation momentum remained strong, with 1,602 inVue Dx placements in the quarter and 2,700 year-to-date, keeping the company on pace for its 5,500-unit annual goal. The controlled rollout of inVue Dx FNA is expanding in the third quarter, with broad availability planned by year-end, while Cancer Dx surpassed 10,000 ordering clinics.

U.S. same-store clinical visits declined 1.3%, with wellness visits down nearly 3%, and IDEXX expects a similar approximately 1.5% decline in the second half. Management cited consumer economic pressure and slower pet adoption trends as ongoing constraints.

Comparable operating margin expanded 110 basis points to approximately 35% in the second quarter, but IDEXX plans additional commercial, R&D, IT and AI investments in the second half. The company also expects foreign exchange to create a $15 million full-year revenue headwind, partly offsetting operational improvements.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $21.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $589.66. The stock had a trading volume of 373,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,157. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $518.55 and a twelve month high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $557.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.43.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,475.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $749.00.

View Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

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