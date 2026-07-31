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IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
IG Design Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IG Design Group shares hit a new 52-week high of GBX 106, up 4.4% from the previous close, with trading volume of approximately 331,733 shares.
  • Canaccord Genuity reiterated its “Buy” rating and GBX 150 price target; the analyst consensus is also “Buy,” implying potential upside from the current price.
  • Recent insider purchases included 50,000 shares bought by Stewart Gilliland and 21,276 shares by Clare Askem, while the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 5.60 and revenue of £217.87 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than IG Design Group.

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 and last traded at GBX 106, with a volume of 331733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 150 target price on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 150.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IG Design Group

IG Design Group Stock Up 4.4%

The company has a market cap of £100.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.03.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 5.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of £217.87 million for the quarter. IG Design Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IG Design Group plc will post 16.1507402 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IG Design Group

In other IG Design Group news, insider Stewart Gilliland bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £42,000. Also, insider Clare Askem purchased 21,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 per share, with a total value of £19,999.44. Insiders have purchased 16,766,294 shares of company stock worth $1,475,518,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company's stock.

IG Design Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life's special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA. Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world's biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi. Its five major product categories are: Celebrations, Craft, Stationery and Creative Play, Gifting, and Not-for-resale consumables.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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