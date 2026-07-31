IG Group (LON:IGG) Shares Down 14.4% - Here's Why

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG - Get Free Report) fell 14.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,448 and last traded at GBX 1,460. Approximately 3,410,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,677,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,706.

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Key IG Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting IG Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broker support remains strong. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its “outperform” rating with a GBX 1,850 target, while Deutsche Bank maintained “buy” with a GBX 2,000 target. These targets suggest analysts see meaningful potential value if the company executes its growth strategy. Broker rating coverage

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its “outperform” rating with a GBX 1,850 target, while Deutsche Bank maintained “buy” with a GBX 2,000 target. These targets suggest analysts see meaningful potential value if the company executes its growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Latest profitability was solid. IG Group reported quarterly earnings per share of GBX 68.90, alongside a 43.07% net margin and 26.63% return on equity, providing support for the investment case. IG Group quarterly earnings

IG Group reported quarterly earnings per share of GBX 68.90, alongside a 43.07% net margin and 26.63% return on equity, providing support for the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies also retained a “buy” rating, but its GBX 1,250 target is below the recent trading level and materially lower than the targets from RBC and Deutsche Bank, highlighting disagreement over valuation. Jefferies broker rating

but its GBX 1,250 target is below the recent trading level and materially lower than the targets from RBC and Deutsche Bank, highlighting disagreement over valuation. Negative Sentiment: IG Group is pursuing a large acquisition of Underdog, reportedly valued at roughly $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion, to gain exposure to the U.S. prediction-market opportunity. The transaction could expand growth prospects, but its substantial cost, integration demands and regulatory uncertainty increase near-term risk. IG Group Underdog acquisition

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,250 target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,850 price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IG Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,338.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IGG

IG Group Trading Down 14.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 215.53 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,820.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,564.17.

IG Group (LON:IGG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 68.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IG Group had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 43.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that IG Group Holdings plc will post 104.0295119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc ("IG") is a FTSE 100 financial technology company operating at the intersection of retail trading, technology and capital markets. Through its trusted brands - IG, tastytrade, Freetrade and Independent Reserve - the Group serves over 1.3 million customers worldwide, providing leveraged trading, stock trading and investments, and cryptocurrency trading via its proprietary platforms. For more information, visit www.iggroup.com.

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