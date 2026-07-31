Go Pro
→ Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

IG Group (LON:IGG) Shares Down 14.4% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
IG Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IG Group shares plunged 14.4% to GBX 1,460, with trading volume about 49% below its average, putting the stock below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with RBC and Deutsche Bank maintaining bullish ratings and targets of GBX 1,850 and GBX 2,000, although Jefferies’ GBX 1,250 target highlights significant valuation disagreement.
  • The proposed $1.1 billion–$1.3 billion acquisition of Underdog could give IG Group exposure to U.S. prediction markets, but the deal also introduces substantial financing, integration and regulatory risks.
  • Interested in IG Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG - Get Free Report) fell 14.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,448 and last traded at GBX 1,460. Approximately 3,410,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,677,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,706.

Key IG Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting IG Group this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Broker support remains strong. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its “outperform” rating with a GBX 1,850 target, while Deutsche Bank maintained “buy” with a GBX 2,000 target. These targets suggest analysts see meaningful potential value if the company executes its growth strategy. Broker rating coverage
  • Positive Sentiment: Latest profitability was solid. IG Group reported quarterly earnings per share of GBX 68.90, alongside a 43.07% net margin and 26.63% return on equity, providing support for the investment case. IG Group quarterly earnings
  • Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies also retained a “buy” rating, but its GBX 1,250 target is below the recent trading level and materially lower than the targets from RBC and Deutsche Bank, highlighting disagreement over valuation. Jefferies broker rating
  • Negative Sentiment: IG Group is pursuing a large acquisition of Underdog, reportedly valued at roughly $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion, to gain exposure to the U.S. prediction-market opportunity. The transaction could expand growth prospects, but its substantial cost, integration demands and regulatory uncertainty increase near-term risk. IG Group Underdog acquisition

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,250 target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,850 price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IG Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,338.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IGG

IG Group Trading Down 14.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 215.53 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,820.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,564.17.

IG Group (LON:IGG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 68.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IG Group had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 43.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that IG Group Holdings plc will post 104.0295119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IG Group

(Get Free Report)

IG Group Holdings plc ("IG") is a FTSE 100 financial technology company operating at the intersection of retail trading, technology and capital markets. Through its trusted brands - IG, tastytrade, Freetrade and Independent Reserve - the Group serves over 1.3 million customers worldwide, providing leveraged trading, stock trading and investments, and cryptocurrency trading via its proprietary platforms. For more information, visit www.iggroup.com.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IG Group Right Now?

Before you consider IG Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IG Group wasn't on the list.

While IG Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines