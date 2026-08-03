iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.2750) per share and revenue of $970.1520 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.50 million. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $3.72 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $562.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.19. The firm's fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,693.8% during the fourth quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 1,623,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 1,565,457 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,957 shares of the company's stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $4.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc NASDAQ: IHRT is a leading media and entertainment company specializing in radio broadcasting, digital streaming and live events. The company operates more than 860 full-power AM and FM radio stations across the United States, delivering music, news, sports and talk programming to local markets. Through its flagship digital platform, iHeartRadio, the company provides listeners with free and subscription-based access to thousands of live radio stations, curated music playlists and on-demand podcasts.

Originally founded in 1972 as Clear Channel Communications, the business rebranded to iHeartMedia in 2014 to reflect the growing importance of its digital and event-driven offerings.

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