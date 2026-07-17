IHS (NYSE:IHS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.12 and traded as high as $8.17. IHS shares last traded at $8.1450, with a volume of 513,003 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IHS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.38.

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IHS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

IHS (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). IHS had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,351.44%. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.16 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IHS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHS. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in IHS by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,437 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 59,283 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in IHS by 457.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,113,427 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 913,549 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in IHS by 94.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,260,483 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 612,852 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in IHS by 227.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 322,061 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 223,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in IHS during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Company Profile

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company's segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company's Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings.

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