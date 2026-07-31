Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $230.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the life sciences company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $175.47.

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Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.15. 2,462,914 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.49 and a 200-day moving average of $146.83. Illumina has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $205.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,243,394.60. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $97,328.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,093,386.24. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,101,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $2,636,483,000 after purchasing an additional 124,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,190,114 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $811,895,000 after buying an additional 190,324 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,923,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $715,579,000 after buying an additional 1,851,848 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,126 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $580,531,000 after buying an additional 1,028,099 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,047 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $375,260,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Key Illumina News

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Illumina reported second-quarter revenue of $1.16 billion, up roughly 9.5% year over year and ahead of the $1.13 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP earnings of $1.31 per share also exceeded expectations of $1.23. Illumina Q2 2026 Financial Results

Illumina reported second-quarter revenue of $1.16 billion, up roughly 9.5% year over year and ahead of the $1.13 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP earnings of $1.31 per share also exceeded expectations of $1.23. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook to approximately $4.60 billion-$4.64 billion in revenue and $5.30-$5.40 in non-GAAP EPS, above the current analyst EPS consensus. Clinical demand and continued NovaSeq X placements were key growth drivers. Illumina Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook to approximately $4.60 billion-$4.64 billion in revenue and $5.30-$5.40 in non-GAAP EPS, above the current analyst EPS consensus. Clinical demand and continued NovaSeq X placements were key growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their targets following the results: Stifel Nicolaus increased its target from $155 to $225 and maintained a “buy” rating, while TD Cowen raised its target from $192 to $210 but kept a “hold” rating. Benzinga analyst price-target updates

Analysts raised their targets following the results: Stifel Nicolaus increased its target from $155 to $225 and maintained a “buy” rating, while TD Cowen raised its target from $192 to $210 but kept a “hold” rating. Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas alliance, potentially strengthening Illumina’s role in large-scale genomic research and AI-enabled drug discovery. Eli Lilly Joins Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas

Eli Lilly joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas alliance, potentially strengthening Illumina’s role in large-scale genomic research and AI-enabled drug discovery. Neutral Sentiment: Recent institutional positioning was mixed, with several large investors adding shares while others reduced holdings. Government awards and contracts provided an additional, but relatively modest, source of demand.

Recent institutional positioning was mixed, with several large investors adding shares while others reduced holdings. Government awards and contracts provided an additional, but relatively modest, source of demand. Negative Sentiment: Greater China revenue fell 12%, and management left full-year non-GAAP operating-margin guidance unchanged at 23.4%-23.6%. Investors also expect NovaSeq X placement growth to moderate in the second half, contributing to a “sell-the-news” reaction after the earnings beat.

Greater China revenue fell 12%, and management left full-year non-GAAP operating-margin guidance unchanged at 23.4%-23.6%. Investors also expect NovaSeq X placement growth to moderate in the second half, contributing to a “sell-the-news” reaction after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity was heavily weighted toward selling over the past six months, including substantial sales by Keith Meister. While insider transactions may reflect personal liquidity needs, the pattern can add to investor caution.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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