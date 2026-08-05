IMI (LON:IMI) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,096 and last traded at GBX 3,084, with a volume of 635961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,022.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IMI from GBX 3,250 to GBX 3,440 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,380 price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,300 price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 2,850 price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,171.67.

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IMI Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The company has a market capitalization of £7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,902.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,808.98.

IMI (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 63.40 EPS for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMI Company Profile

IMI is a global leader in fluid and motion control, engineering bespoke solutions that enhance safety, productivity and sustainability across critical industries in energy, automation and healthcare. We work in close partnership with customers to design, build and service high-performance valves, actuators and control systems that solve complex engineering challenges. Our solutions are a small part of our customers' systems – but they play a critical role in how those systems perform. By combining deep technical expertise with real customer insight, we deliver solutions that are precisely engineered for impact. Through our One IMI model, we combine commercial excellence, market-led innovation and continuous improvement to scale what works across the business.

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