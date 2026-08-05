Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Releases Earnings Results

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports.

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Immuneering Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 259,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $281.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.43. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,121,000 after buying an additional 195,176 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMRX. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immuneering from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Immuneering from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.57.

View Our Latest Report on IMRX

About Immuneering

Immuneering Nasdaq: IMRX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering's machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company's AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company's lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

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