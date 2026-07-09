Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immuneering from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $16.57.

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Immuneering Trading Up 8.4%

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $357.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Southport Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Immuneering by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 277,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Immuneering by 46.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Nasdaq: IMRX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering's machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company's AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company's lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

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