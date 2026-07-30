Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Immunic alerts: Sign Up

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital lowered Immunic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Immunic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Immunic and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Immunic to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Immunic

Immunic Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $177.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.37. Immunic has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.37). Equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 279.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,401 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 219,957 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company's stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company's research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic's lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Immunic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Immunic wasn't on the list.

While Immunic currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here