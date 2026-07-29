Immunome (IMNM) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Immunome to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share and revenue of $0.1670 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Immunome to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Immunome Trading Up 2.8%

Immunome stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. Immunome has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMNM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Immunome from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Immunome from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMNM

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunome

In related news, insider Robert Lechleider sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $1,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $313,729.25. This trade represents a 77.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Isaac Barchas sold 101,050 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $2,134,176.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 308,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,515,604.48. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 472,142 shares of company stock valued at $10,262,648. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunome by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,421,987 shares of the company's stock worth $288,305,000 after buying an additional 5,003,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 214,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,463 shares of the company's stock worth $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 680,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $2,741,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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