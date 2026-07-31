Imperial Oil Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.87 (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO - Get Free Report) TSE: IMO announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the energy company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

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Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.57. The stock had a trading volume of 947,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.45. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The business's 50-day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO - Get Free Report) TSE: IMO last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The energy company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.91. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil NYSEAMERICAN: IMO is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country's long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial's operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

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