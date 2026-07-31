Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO - Get Free Report) TSE: IMO issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Imperial Oil's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Imperial reported second-quarter net income of CAD 2.0 billion , up CAD 1.24 billion year over year, supported primarily by higher commodity prices. Operating cash flow excluding working capital reached CAD 2.52 billion.

Imperial reported second-quarter net income of , up CAD 1.24 billion year over year, supported primarily by higher commodity prices. Operating cash flow excluding working capital reached CAD 2.52 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company plans to accelerate its normal-course issuer bid and expects to repurchase all remaining allowable shares before year-end, while maintaining its record of 31 consecutive years of annual dividend growth .

The company plans to accelerate its normal-course issuer bid and expects to repurchase all remaining allowable shares before year-end, while maintaining its record of . Negative Sentiment: Upstream production fell to 414,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, and full-year production is now expected toward the low end of guidance due to turnarounds, unplanned Cold Lake maintenance, and weather impacts. Downstream throughput guidance was also reduced by approximately 6% because of downtime, renewable-diesel prioritization, rail congestion, and a Nanticoke outage.

Upstream production fell to 414,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, and full-year production is now expected toward the low end of guidance due to turnarounds, unplanned Cold Lake maintenance, and weather impacts. Downstream throughput guidance was also reduced by approximately 6% because of downtime, renewable-diesel prioritization, rail congestion, and a Nanticoke outage. Positive Sentiment: Kearl’s turnaround was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, with the company targeting production of approximately 300,000 barrels per day and unit costs of about CAD 18 per barrel in 2027 . New recovery projects are expected to begin contributing production later this year.

Kearl’s turnaround was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, with the company targeting production of approximately 300,000 barrels per day and unit costs of about . New recovery projects are expected to begin contributing production later this year. Positive Sentiment: Imperial continues to advance long-term oil-sands growth, including the Aspen Enhanced Bitumen Recovery Technology pilot scheduled to start in 2027, with Aspen, Clark Creek, and Corner potentially supporting a doubling of gross operated upstream production over time.

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Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.57. 901,687 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,120. The business's 50 day moving average is $120.67 and its 200-day moving average is $120.38. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 737.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 511 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners grew its position in Imperial Oil by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,560 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised Imperial Oil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil NYSEAMERICAN: IMO is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country's long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial's operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

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