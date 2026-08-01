Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $144.00 target price on Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $179.22.

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Impinj Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of PI stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. Impinj has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $247.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -164.52 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 7.26%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $1,541,692.80. Following the sale, the director owned 782,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,715,620.48. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 265,124 shares of company stock valued at $36,565,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth $85,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $879,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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