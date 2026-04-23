Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.36 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Independent Bank's conference call:

Reported Q1 net income of $16.9 million (EPS $0.81 ) with a tax‑equivalent net interest margin of 3.65% and year‑over‑year net interest income up $3.2 million , signaling continued core profitability expansion.

Reported Q1 net income of (EPS ) with a tax‑equivalent net interest margin of and year‑over‑year net interest income up , signaling continued core profitability expansion. Balance sheet momentum: core deposits grew $80.4 million (6.9% annualized) and total loans rose $31.8 million , driven by $53.8 million (9.9% annualized) commercial loan growth and added commercial banking headcount supporting a strong pipeline.

Balance sheet momentum: core deposits grew (6.9% annualized) and total loans rose , driven by (9.9% annualized) commercial loan growth and added commercial banking headcount supporting a strong pipeline. Capital and strategic position remain strong with tangible common equity per share up $0.33 (5.9% annualized), a tangible common equity ratio of 8.7% , a maintained quarterly dividend, and management expecting the announced HCB Financial merger to enhance shareholder value.

Capital and strategic position remain strong with tangible common equity per share up (5.9% annualized), a tangible common equity ratio of , a maintained quarterly dividend, and management expecting the announced merger to enhance shareholder value. Credit watch: non‑performing loans rose modestly to $27.5 million (0.64% of loans), which includes a single $20 million commercial development exposure for which the bank says it is appropriately reserved.

Credit watch: non‑performing loans rose modestly to (0.64% of loans), which includes a single commercial development exposure for which the bank says it is appropriately reserved. Expense pressure and one‑offs: noninterest expense was $38.3 million (above guidance) due in part to a $1.5 million litigation accrual and other nonrecurring items, and management repurchased no shares in the quarter.

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Independent Bank Trading Up 0.2%

IBCP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.69. 26,331 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,892. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Independent Bank's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,381,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 60.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 146,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,891 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 76,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 330,251 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 47,652 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Independent Bank from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Independent Bank from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Independent Bank

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation NASDAQ: IBCP is a bank holding company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its primary subsidiary, Independent Bank, the company offers a full range of commercial and personal banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and corporate clients. The company's offerings span traditional branch-based banking as well as digital and mobile platforms.

Independent Bank provides deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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