indie Semiconductor (INDI) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $62.4860 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 69.76%.The company had revenue of $55.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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indie Semiconductor Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $682.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on indie Semiconductor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Naixi Wu sold 19,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $85,826.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,425 shares in the company, valued at $587,437.25. This represents a 12.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 126,496 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $562,907.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,545.65. This represents a 22.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,490,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 551,007 shares of the company's stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 416,519 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,002,253 shares of the company's stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 298,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 456.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,702,671 shares of the company's stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,435 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,322 shares of the company's stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,275 shares of the company's stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58,473 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in San Jose, California, that specializes in advanced chip solutions for the automotive industry. The company designs and develops microcontrollers, sensor processing units, application processors and power management integrated circuits tailored for electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and digital clusters. indie's product portfolio aims to deliver high performance, energy efficiency and functional safety to meet stringent automotive requirements.

Originally formed as Integrated Memory Systems in 2021 through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company, the firm rebranded to indie Semiconductor in early 2022.

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