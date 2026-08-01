Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

ILPT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $11.50 target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

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Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Up 1.7%

ILPT stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $574.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 10.37%.The business had revenue of $114.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 73,033 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,911,859 shares of the company's stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 265,173 shares of the company's stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 37,176 shares during the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust NASDAQ: ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating industrial logistics properties across the United States. The company specializes in modern distribution centers, cross-dock facilities and last-mile delivery hubs designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics customers. ILPT’s assets are characterized by high ceilings, ample loading docks and clear spans to accommodate a wide range of warehouse functions.

Formed as a spin-off from STAG Industrial, Inc in January 2022, ILPT commenced operations with a portfolio of strategically located facilities and a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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