Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 1,040 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Informa (LON:INF - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 965 to GBX 1,040 in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,285 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 850 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095.

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Informa Stock Down 1.4%

INF opened at GBX 900.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.44. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 719 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,000. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 862.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 832.65. The stock has a market cap of £11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,126.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Informa (LON:INF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 26.70 EPS for the quarter. Informa had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Informa will post 59.3240265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen A. Carter bought 222 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 809 per share, with a total value of £1,795.98. Also, insider Gareth Wright purchased 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 809 per share, with a total value of £1,795.98. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Informa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Informa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance raised: Informa said first-half growth strengthened and lifted its outlook for the year, suggesting resilient demand across its exhibitions, digital services and specialist information businesses. The improved forecast should support expectations for revenue and earnings growth. Informa lifts FY guidance as H1 growth strengthens

Informa said first-half growth strengthened and lifted its outlook for the year, suggesting resilient demand across its exhibitions, digital services and specialist information businesses. The improved forecast should support expectations for revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Technology-platform recognition: Informa TechTarget’s Portal platform won a 2026 CODiE Award, while BrightTALK received a leading global-event-platform ranking. The recognition reinforces the quality and competitive positioning of Informa’s technology offerings, although the direct near-term financial effect is likely limited. Informa TechTarget platform wins CODiE Award

Informa TechTarget’s Portal platform won a 2026 CODiE Award, while BrightTALK received a leading global-event-platform ranking. The recognition reinforces the quality and competitive positioning of Informa’s technology offerings, although the direct near-term financial effect is likely limited. Positive Sentiment: Fashion-industry partnership: Informa’s SOURCING business and the Council of Fashion Designers of America launched a partnership focused on local manufacturing and supply-chain innovation. The initiative could strengthen Informa’s industry relationships and support future event and commercial opportunities. CFDA and SOURCING by Informa partnership

Informa’s SOURCING business and the Council of Fashion Designers of America launched a partnership focused on local manufacturing and supply-chain innovation. The initiative could strengthen Informa’s industry relationships and support future event and commercial opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results: Informa reported earnings per share of 26.70 pence, with a 1.64% net margin and 0.87% return on equity. The figures provide support for the upgraded outlook, but the low profitability ratios remain a consideration for investors. Informa quarterly earnings report

About Informa

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more. We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more. And we do this through a range of products and services, including major live events, specialist media and content, expert research articles, books and open research platforms, accredited training, buyer discovery services, and digital demand and lead-generation services.

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