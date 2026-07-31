Informa (LON:INF) Receives "Buy" Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Informa (LON:INF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,140 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price suggests a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 965 to GBX 1,040 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 850 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Informa from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,285 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095.

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Informa Stock Down 1.4%

Informa stock opened at GBX 900.80 on Friday. Informa has a one year low of GBX 719 and a one year high of GBX 1,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 862.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 832.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of £11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,126.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Informa (LON:INF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 26.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Informa had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Informa will post 59.3240265 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Informa

In related news, insider Stephen A. Carter bought 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 809 per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.98. Also, insider Gareth Wright bought 222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 809 per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.98. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

More Informa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Informa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance raised: Informa said first-half growth strengthened and lifted its outlook for the year, suggesting resilient demand across its exhibitions, digital services and specialist information businesses. The improved forecast should support expectations for revenue and earnings growth. Informa lifts FY guidance as H1 growth strengthens

Informa said first-half growth strengthened and lifted its outlook for the year, suggesting resilient demand across its exhibitions, digital services and specialist information businesses. The improved forecast should support expectations for revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Technology-platform recognition: Informa TechTarget’s Portal platform won a 2026 CODiE Award, while BrightTALK received a leading global-event-platform ranking. The recognition reinforces the quality and competitive positioning of Informa’s technology offerings, although the direct near-term financial effect is likely limited. Informa TechTarget platform wins CODiE Award

Informa TechTarget’s Portal platform won a 2026 CODiE Award, while BrightTALK received a leading global-event-platform ranking. The recognition reinforces the quality and competitive positioning of Informa’s technology offerings, although the direct near-term financial effect is likely limited. Positive Sentiment: Fashion-industry partnership: Informa’s SOURCING business and the Council of Fashion Designers of America launched a partnership focused on local manufacturing and supply-chain innovation. The initiative could strengthen Informa’s industry relationships and support future event and commercial opportunities. CFDA and SOURCING by Informa partnership

Informa’s SOURCING business and the Council of Fashion Designers of America launched a partnership focused on local manufacturing and supply-chain innovation. The initiative could strengthen Informa’s industry relationships and support future event and commercial opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results: Informa reported earnings per share of 26.70 pence, with a 1.64% net margin and 0.87% return on equity. The figures provide support for the upgraded outlook, but the low profitability ratios remain a consideration for investors. Informa quarterly earnings report

About Informa

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more. We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more. And we do this through a range of products and services, including major live events, specialist media and content, expert research articles, books and open research platforms, accredited training, buyer discovery services, and digital demand and lead-generation services.

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