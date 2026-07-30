Informa (LON:INF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Informa plc (LON:INF - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 832.56 and traded as high as GBX 911.80. Informa shares last traded at GBX 907.82, with a volume of 137,010,656 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,285 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 850 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,093.33.

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Informa Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 860.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 832.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.56.

Insider Transactions at Informa

In other news, insider Gareth Wright acquired 222 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 809 per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.98. Also, insider Stephen A. Carter purchased 222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 809 per share, with a total value of £1,795.98. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Informa

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more. We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more. And we do this through a range of products and services, including major live events, specialist media and content, expert research articles, books and open research platforms, accredited training, buyer discovery services, and digital demand and lead-generation services.

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