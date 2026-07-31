Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.33.

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Several research firms recently commented on INF. Citigroup cut their price target on Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 850 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Informa from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,285 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Informa

Informa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Informa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance raised: Informa said first-half growth strengthened and lifted its outlook for the year, suggesting resilient demand across its exhibitions, digital services and specialist information businesses. The improved forecast should support expectations for revenue and earnings growth. Informa lifts FY guidance as H1 growth strengthens

Informa said first-half growth strengthened and lifted its outlook for the year, suggesting resilient demand across its exhibitions, digital services and specialist information businesses. The improved forecast should support expectations for revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Technology-platform recognition: Informa TechTarget’s Portal platform won a 2026 CODiE Award, while BrightTALK received a leading global-event-platform ranking. The recognition reinforces the quality and competitive positioning of Informa’s technology offerings, although the direct near-term financial effect is likely limited. Informa TechTarget platform wins CODiE Award

Informa TechTarget’s Portal platform won a 2026 CODiE Award, while BrightTALK received a leading global-event-platform ranking. The recognition reinforces the quality and competitive positioning of Informa’s technology offerings, although the direct near-term financial effect is likely limited. Positive Sentiment: Fashion-industry partnership: Informa’s SOURCING business and the Council of Fashion Designers of America launched a partnership focused on local manufacturing and supply-chain innovation. The initiative could strengthen Informa’s industry relationships and support future event and commercial opportunities. CFDA and SOURCING by Informa partnership

Informa’s SOURCING business and the Council of Fashion Designers of America launched a partnership focused on local manufacturing and supply-chain innovation. The initiative could strengthen Informa’s industry relationships and support future event and commercial opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results: Informa reported earnings per share of 26.70 pence, with a 1.64% net margin and 0.87% return on equity. The figures provide support for the upgraded outlook, but the low profitability ratios remain a consideration for investors. Informa quarterly earnings report

Informa Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 916.40 on Friday. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 719 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,000. The stock has a market cap of £11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,145.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 862.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 832.65.

Informa (LON:INF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 26.70 EPS for the quarter. Informa had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Informa will post 59.3240265 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informa

In related news, insider Gareth Wright purchased 222 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 809 per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.98. Also, insider Stephen A. Carter purchased 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 809 per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.98. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Informa

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more. We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more. And we do this through a range of products and services, including major live events, specialist media and content, expert research articles, books and open research platforms, accredited training, buyer discovery services, and digital demand and lead-generation services.

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