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ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) Declares $0.46 Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
ING Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ING Group declared a $0.458-per-share dividend, payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 10; the article cites a 57.7% payout ratio and expects continued earnings coverage.
  • ING reported quarterly EPS of $0.79, beating analyst expectations of $0.75, though revenue of $4.76 billion fell short of the $6.99 billion consensus estimate.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with one Strong Buy, three Buy and four Hold ratings; shares opened at $34.95, near their reported 52-week high of $34.97.
  • Five stocks we like better than ING Group.

ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.458 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 262.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th.

ING Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ING Group to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

ING Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business's 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85. ING Group has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

ING Group (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ING Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded ING Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on ING

ING Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING's principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

Read More

Dividend History for ING Group (NYSE:ING)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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