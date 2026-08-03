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Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to "Buy" at Stifel Nicolaus

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Ingersoll Rand logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand to “Buy” from “Hold” and set a $101 price target, implying approximately 21.2% upside from the stock’s $83.34 price.
  • Analyst sentiment is moderately positive: Ingersoll Rand has five Buy ratings and three Holds, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.
  • The company exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.86 in EPS versus the $0.83 consensus and $2.05 billion in revenue, up 8.5% year over year; institutional investors own 95.27% of its shares.
  • Interested in Ingersoll Rand? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 target price on the industrial products company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE IR opened at $83.34 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.17. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.570-3.570 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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