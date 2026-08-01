Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.00.

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Ingevity Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.20 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 284.70%. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ingevity

In other news, SVP Terrance M. Dyer sold 496 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $33,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $493,264.98. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingevity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 9.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,626 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 72,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

Further Reading

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