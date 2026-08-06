Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

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A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore set a $26.00 target price on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingram Micro

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingram Micro

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 5,167,069 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $150,000,013.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 177,466,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,151,847,240.57. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto Aragone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 140,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,213,950. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,227,069 shares of company stock valued at $151,765,013. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingram Micro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ingram Micro by 252.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,472 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ingram Micro by 2,844.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

NYSE INGM opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock's fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.75. Ingram Micro has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 0.77%.The business had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Ingram Micro has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Ingram Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Ingram Micro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.58%.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

Further Reading

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