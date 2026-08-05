Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Given New $108.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $104.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target points to a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INGR. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ingredion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.29.

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Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 887,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,863. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $94.44 and a fifty-two week high of $130.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.31.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 83.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Ingredion News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingredion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ingredion reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.82, above the roughly $2.71–$2.73 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.85 billion also exceeded estimates near $1.83 billion. Ingredion Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Ingredion reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.82, above the roughly $2.71–$2.73 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.85 billion also exceeded estimates near $1.83 billion. Positive Sentiment: Texture & Healthful Solutions was a key growth area: volume increased 7% and segment sales rose 5% to $627 million, with foreign-exchange gains helping offset other headwinds. Ingredion Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on T&HS Volume Growth

Texture & Healthful Solutions was a key growth area: volume increased 7% and segment sales rose 5% to $627 million, with foreign-exchange gains helping offset other headwinds. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders accepted Ingredion’s 595-pence all-cash offer for Tate & Lyle. Management expects the transaction to generate approximately $130 million in annual run-rate synergies by 2030, potentially supporting longer-term earnings growth. Ingredion Tate & Lyle Deal and Guidance

Shareholders accepted Ingredion’s 595-pence all-cash offer for Tate & Lyle. Management expects the transaction to generate approximately $130 million in annual run-rate synergies by 2030, potentially supporting longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Ingredion reaffirmed its amended 2026 guidance for reported EPS of $9.15–$9.75 and adjusted EPS of $10.30–$10.90, broadly consistent with analyst expectations but implying limited near-term upside without stronger operating performance.

Ingredion reaffirmed its amended 2026 guidance for reported EPS of $9.15–$9.75 and adjusted EPS of $10.30–$10.90, broadly consistent with analyst expectations but implying limited near-term upside without stronger operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability weakened. Reported EPS fell to $1.78 from $2.99, reported operating income declined 31% to $188 million, and adjusted operating income fell 5% to $258 million. Higher costs, supply-chain disruptions and issues affecting the Argo business offset the adjusted earnings beat. Ingredion Second Quarter 2026 Results

Underlying profitability weakened. Reported EPS fell to $1.78 from $2.99, reported operating income declined 31% to $188 million, and adjusted operating income fell 5% to $258 million. Higher costs, supply-chain disruptions and issues affecting the Argo business offset the adjusted earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Food & Industrial Ingredients sales in the U.S. and Canada dropped 7% to $488 million, highlighting uneven demand across the portfolio. Recent insider activity also showed sales and no purchases, which may add to investor caution.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Further Reading

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