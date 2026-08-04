Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.300-10.900 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Ingredion's conference call:

Second-quarter results were mixed: net sales rose 1% to $1.85 billion, while adjusted operating income fell 5% to $258 million and adjusted EPS declined $0.05 year over year.

net sales rose 1% to $1.85 billion, while adjusted operating income fell 5% to $258 million and adjusted EPS declined $0.05 year over year. Texture & Healthful Solutions remained the growth engine, with volume up 7% for the ninth consecutive quarter and operating income reaching its second-highest level ever, supported by clean-label, protein, fiber, and health-and-wellness demand.

with volume up 7% for the ninth consecutive quarter and operating income reaching its second-highest level ever, supported by clean-label, protein, fiber, and health-and-wellness demand. Argo’s operational recovery progressed: the facility returned to normal production rates by the end of June, and management expects margins to improve toward historical levels by year-end, although some costs will continue flowing through inventory in the third quarter.

the facility returned to normal production rates by the end of June, and management expects margins to improve toward historical levels by year-end, although some costs will continue flowing through inventory in the third quarter. The Tate & Lyle acquisition cleared shareholder approval, advancing the regulatory process; Ingredion continues to cite $130 million in expected run-rate synergies by 2030, more than 15% adjusted EPS accretion in the first full year, and a path to below 2.5x net leverage within 18 months of closing.

advancing the regulatory process; Ingredion continues to cite $130 million in expected run-rate synergies by 2030, more than 15% adjusted EPS accretion in the first full year, and a path to below 2.5x net leverage within 18 months of closing. Input-cost and regional pressures remain: tapioca prices are up more than 40% since the start of the year, while Mexico’s macroeconomic and currency headwinds persist; full-year adjusted operating income is now expected to decline mid-single digits, with U.S./Canada operating income down 20%–25%.

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Ingredion Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of INGR traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 164,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,930. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.39. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $94.44 and a twelve month high of $130.48.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ingredion by 166.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 381 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 221.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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