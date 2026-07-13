Ingrid Delaet Sells 4,367 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 4,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $790,514.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,937,049.50. This represents a 21.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ingrid Delaet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Ingrid Delaet sold 3,401 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.57, for a total transaction of $607,316.57.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Ingrid Delaet sold 2,737 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $488,663.98.

On Thursday, July 9th, Ingrid Delaet sold 8,433 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total value of $1,507,145.76.

On Friday, May 29th, Ingrid Delaet sold 2,261 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $354,321.31.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.8%

NBIX traded down $3.12 on Monday, hitting $173.99. 1,573,039 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.87. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $191.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company's stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 205,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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