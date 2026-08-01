Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) Trading 1,614.3% Higher - Here's What Happened

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1,614.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $18.00. 3,095,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

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Key Stories Impacting Inno

Here are the key news stories impacting Inno this week:

Positive Sentiment: The resumption of Nasdaq trading restores liquidity and allows investors to buy and sell INHD after the prolonged T12 suspension. The company had previously expected trading to resume at the opening, but Nasdaq later set the resumption for approximately noon Eastern time. Inno Holdings Updates Trading Time for the Resumption of Trading on Nasdaq

The resumption of Nasdaq trading restores liquidity and allows investors to buy and sell INHD after the prolonged T12 suspension. The company had previously expected trading to resume at the opening, but Nasdaq later set the resumption for approximately noon Eastern time. Neutral Sentiment: INHD was repeatedly placed into Limit Up-Limit Down (LULD) pauses after trading resumed, with numerous interruptions recorded through the afternoon. These pauses are automatic volatility controls and do not by themselves indicate a new corporate announcement or fundamental business change.

INHD was repeatedly placed into Limit Up-Limit Down (LULD) pauses after trading resumed, with numerous interruptions recorded through the afternoon. These pauses are automatic volatility controls and do not by themselves indicate a new corporate announcement or fundamental business change. Negative Sentiment: The frequency of the LULD pauses signals exceptionally high volatility, potentially widening bid-ask spreads and making execution difficult for investors. The lack of an identified fundamental catalyst also increases the risk that the move is driven primarily by speculation and limited liquidity rather than improved company prospects.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Inno from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Inno

Inno Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -24.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inno

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INHD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inno by 48.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Inno in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Inno during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inno during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inno during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inno Company Profile

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

Further Reading

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