Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSG. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Inseego from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on INSG

Inseego Trading Up 1.0%

Inseego stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Inseego has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Inseego had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 435,849 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 294,999 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Inseego by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 429,301 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 110,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inseego by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,652 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inseego by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,206 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 41,802 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in 5G and intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) device-to-cloud solutions. The company develops hardware and software platforms designed to connect devices, vehicles and remote locations to high-speed wireless networks. Its core offerings include mobile hotspots, fixed wireless access gateways and ruggedized routers optimized for enterprise, industrial and government applications.

Inseego's product portfolio encompasses 5G MiFi® mobile hotspots, virtual network functions (VNFs) for network management, telematics devices for fleet tracking and asset monitoring, as well as a suite of cloud-native software for device lifecycle management and data analytics.

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