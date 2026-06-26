Insider Buying: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Purchases $1,945,100.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) Director David Ricks purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.73. 9,105,528 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,857. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.12 and a 12 month high of $392.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 24.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the software company's stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 24.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417,380 shares of the software company's stock valued at $344,537,000 after acquiring an additional 274,279 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $3,578,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,949 shares of the software company's stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe announced a definitive agreement to acquire Topaz Labs, an AI image and video enhancement company. The deal should strengthen Creative Cloud with better AI-powered editing tools and help Adobe deepen its product moat. Adobe to Acquire Topaz Labs

Adobe announced a definitive agreement to acquire Topaz Labs, an AI image and video enhancement company. The deal should strengthen Creative Cloud with better AI-powered editing tools and help Adobe deepen its product moat. Positive Sentiment: Adobe also introduced Firefly Foundry for enterprise customers, which expands its generative AI offerings and supports custom brand-safe models—another sign the company is pushing harder into AI-driven growth. Adobe Introduces Firefly Foundry

Adobe also introduced Firefly Foundry for enterprise customers, which expands its generative AI offerings and supports custom brand-safe models—another sign the company is pushing harder into AI-driven growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent IT spending surveys showing stronger software and cloud demand could also help sentiment toward Adobe, since higher enterprise software budgets may support demand for its creative and document tools. Microsoft and Amazon Lead Tech Spending Survey

Recent IT spending surveys showing stronger software and cloud demand could also help sentiment toward Adobe, since higher enterprise software budgets may support demand for its creative and document tools. Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s latest quarterly results were strong: revenue and EPS beat expectations, and the company raised full-year guidance, reinforcing the view that fundamentals remain solid despite recent stock weakness. Adobe to Acquire Topaz Labs

Adobe’s latest quarterly results were strong: revenue and EPS beat expectations, and the company raised full-year guidance, reinforcing the view that fundamentals remain solid despite recent stock weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains mixed, with some firms viewing Adobe as attractively valued while others point to pressure from generative AI competition and recent share-price volatility.

Analyst commentary remains mixed, with some firms viewing Adobe as attractively valued while others point to pressure from generative AI competition and recent share-price volatility. Negative Sentiment: Some investors are still concerned that generative AI could disrupt core products like Creative Cloud, and insider selling plus recent hedge fund reductions may keep sentiment cautious in the near term. Adobe Stock Opinions on Recent Q2 Earnings Report

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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